Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki to headline celebrity pickleball event

Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki is set to play in the Deep Eddy Vodka Celebrity Pickleball Showdown on Nov. 7 at Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch.

The Deep Eddy Vodka Celebrity Pickleball Showdown returns to the Lapiplasty Pickleball World Championships held in Dallas.

Nowitzki, John Isner, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Romo, Jason Kidd and Marty Turco participated in last year's 3,000+ sold-out tournament.

"For me the amazing thing is to see how far this thing has come ... This is like rockstar level," said NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki before taking the court at last year’s event. "I'm super impressed with the set-up, how many players are here. It is insanity on another level, how big this sport has gotten."

“The Deep Eddy Vodka Celebrity Pickleball Showdown was one of the highlights of the 2023 event - the stands were packed and the energy of the fans was palpable,” said Connor Pardoe, Founder and CEO of the Carvana PPA Tour. “Dirk Nowitzki is a Dallas sports legend, and we’re so excited that he’s coming back to play in the showdown!”

General admission and VIP tickets are now on sale online here.

Thousands of amateur and professional players are expected to compete at the Lapiplasty Pickleball World Championships on 80-plus courts, and thousands more fans and attendees are expected to take part in the pickleball action.

More information about the event can be found here.