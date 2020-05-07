Dallas Cowboys Release 2020 Schedule

The Dallas Cowboys released the team's 2020 schedule on Thursday. The Cowboys will open the season on NBC 5 on September 13 against the Los Angeles Rams inside the brand new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

There is a huge matchup on December 20, in Week 15, as the Cowboys take on the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. The game will be shown on NBC 5. The 49ers are the defending NFC champions.

The Cowboys will take on the Washington Redskins at home in the team's annual Thanksgiving Day game.

You can see the full 2020 schedule below.

WEEK 1 · Sun 09/13 · at Los Angeles Rams - 7:20 PM CDT (to be aired on NBC 5)

WEEK 2 · Sun 09/20 · vs. Atlanta Falcons - 12:00 PM CDT

WEEK 3 · Sun 09/27 · at Seattle Seahawks - 3:25 PM CDT

WEEK 4 · Sun 10/04 · vs. Cleveland Browns - 12:00 PM CDT

WEEK 5 · Sun 10/11 · vs. New York Giants - 3:25 PM CDT

WEEK 6 · Mon 10/19 · vs. Arizona Cardinals - 7:15 PM CDT

WEEK 7 · Sun 10/25 · at Washington Redskins - 12:00 PM CDT

WEEK 8 · Sun 11/01 · at Philadelphia Eagles - 7:20 PM CST (to be aired on NBC 5)

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/08 · vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - 3:25 PM CST

WEEK 10 · BYE

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/22 · at Minnesota Vikings - 3:25 PM CST

WEEK 12 · Thu 11/26 · vs. Washington Redskins - 3:30 PM CST

WEEK 13 · Thu 12/03 · at Baltimore Ravens - 7:20 PM CST

WEEK 14 · Sun 12/13 · at Cincinnati Bengals - 12:00 PM CST

WEEK 15 · Sun 12/20 · vs. San Francisco 49ers - 7:20 PM CST (to be aired on NBC 5)

WEEK 16 · Sun 12/27 · vs. Philadelphia Eagles 3:25 PM CST

WEEK 17 · Sun 01/03 · at New York Giants - 12:00 PM CST

