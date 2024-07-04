Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been wearing a protective boot on his right foot because of a foot sprain, a person with knowledge of his health told The Dallas Morning News.

The person said the injury isn’t serious and Prescott has worn the boot for a week. The injury became known when a picture was taken of Prescott walking with his girlfriend while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas. That photo was posted on social media.

How Prescott suffered the injury isn’t known but the Cowboys last held an organized workout on June 5, which was the final practice of the two-day mandatory minicamp.

The Cowboys have their first training camp practice on July 25.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Click here to read more about the report on Prescott from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.