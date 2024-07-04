Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott sprains foot, Dallas News reports after photo appears to show QB in a walking boot

A photo of Prescott in a walking boot during his vacation in Cabo San Lucas surfaced on social media

By Calvin Watkins | The Dallas Morning News

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been wearing a protective boot on his right foot because of a foot sprain, a person with knowledge of his health told The Dallas Morning News.

The person said the injury isn’t serious and Prescott has worn the boot for a week. The injury became known when a picture was taken of Prescott walking with his girlfriend while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas. That photo was posted on social media.

How Prescott suffered the injury isn’t known but the Cowboys last held an organized workout on June 5, which was the final practice of the two-day mandatory minicamp.

The Cowboys have their first training camp practice on July 25.

