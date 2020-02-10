Clarkson, Perfect Gobert Help Jazz Beat Mavericks

Jordan Clarkson scored 25 points before fouling out, Rudy Gobert stayed perfect from the floor this season against Dallas and the Utah Jazz beat the Mavericks 123-119 Monday night.

Gobert was 7-of-7 shooting, after making all eight attempts in Utah's home victory last month, and finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds. The 7-foot-1 center has made 17 consecutive shots against Dallas going back to last Feb. 23.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a season-high 33 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 28 for the Mavericks in their seventh straight game without injured All-Star point guard Luka Doncic.