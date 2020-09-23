Chuck Morgan Closes in on 3,000 Consecutive Games

Chuck Morgan is scheduled to call his 3,000th consecutive regular season game in the PA booth on Sept. 26, 2020 when the Rangers host the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.

The former Nashville DJ began his career on April 4, 1983 when he announced the starting lineups for the Texas Rangers season opener with the Chicago White Sox at Arlington Stadium. He has not missed a game behind the microphone since.

Of Morgan's 38 years on the job, 37 have been working in three ballparks in Arlington: Arlington Stadium from 1983 to 1994, Globe Life Park in Arlington from 1994 to 2001 and from 2003 to 2019, and Globe Life Field in 2020. He spent the 2002 season as the in-park voice of the Kansas City Royals.

Though official records are not available, Morgan likely holds the record for longest consecutive games streak among current MLB public address announcers. Dan Baker, who is currently in his 49th year doing PA for the Philadelphia Phillies, has missed games along the way.

It is believed that Chicago Cubs announcer Pat Pieper did every home game at Wrigley Field from 1924 until his death in 1974.

Morgan's streak does not include 25 Texas Rangers playoff games, the 1995 MLB All-Star Game, or the exhibition and college games that he called in the 26-year baseball life of Globe Life Park.

Morgan is also scheduled to call up to 19 games in the 2020 NLDS, NLCS, and 116th World Series which will be played at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will join the City of Arlington to honor Morgan once he achieves the significant milestone on Saturday.

Texas closes its 2020 30-game home regular season schedule with a four game series against Houston on Sept. 24 and 25 at 7:05 p.m., on Sept. 26 at 6:05 p.m., and Sept. 27 at 2:05 p.m.