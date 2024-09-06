Chiefs Kingdom roaring in North Texas

North Texas is Cowboys country, but many would argue the area's second favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs were the Dallas Texans before the team moved to Kansas City in 1963 and its fanbase is still going strong in North Texas.

On gamedays, Chiefs Kingdom crowds into Wizards Sports Café in Richardson. It’s known as Arrowhead South because fans say it’s the next best thing to watch the game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Gameday begins hours before kickoff with a tailgate party in the parking lot.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Lochwood Larson and his wife Brandy became Chiefs fans a decade ago.

“We enjoy the Chiefs game with 300 of our closest friends and the fans here are so nice,” said Lochwood Larson.

The couple from Dallas sits at the same table for games and brings with them a good luck totem topped with the Chiefs mascot KC Wolf.

“When they’re getting close in the red zone, we like to give him a little rub for good luck just to see if we can add to it,” said Larson.

From head to toe, Chiefs' team spirit is on display. After winning back-to-back Super Bowls, they proudly toot their own horn.

“I was bored. I'm already, all day,” said Will Johnson, a Kansas City Native. “We going for a three-peat!”

It’s the plot many envision as the NFL season gets underway with one twist they hope to see at the end.

“I want Dak to win, I want the Cowboys to be in the playoffs and I ultimately want the Cowboys and Chiefs to be in the Super Bowl. That would just be a dream come true for us,” said Larson.