Photos: AT&T Stadium Dishes Now Available for Pick-Up and Delivery

There's a new way for Cowboys fans to satisfy their football season cravings from the comfort of the couch.
Orders are being accepted now for the "AT&T at Home" service, which offers stadium dishes from The Legends. Food can be pre-ordered for delivery and pickup on Saturdays before Cowboys games at home and away.
Minimum orders are for four to six people with packages available for larger groups.
. Click here for more information about how to order
Below are some of the dishes offered. Pictures were provided by AT&T Stadium.
Vanilla Greek yogurt layered with raspberry, blackberry and strawberry compote and granola. Available at: Upper Concourse Sections 420, 450
The Legends at AT&T Stadium
A generous miso-rubbed Portobello mushroom cap topped with sliced avocado and cucumber-carrot salad, served on a whole wheat bun. Available at: Main Concourse Sections 219,245, Upper Concourse Sections 411,441
Style: "P-45 15 Sat"
The Legends at AT&T Stadium
The Legends at AT&T Stadium
Texas Caviar black-eyed peas, roasted corn, pepperoncini, green onions, roasted red peppers; Bent Buckle Barbecue Brisket Legends BBQ Sauce; Cracked Black Pepper Texas Rope Sausage Bourbon BBQ Sauce; Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Chicken Bites bacon wrapped and jalapeño chicken bites with honey sriracha glaze; Green Bean Casserole & Crispy Onions; Truffle Mac & Cheese; Cowboys Cupcakes themed cupcakes with Cowboys M&Ms; Texas Bourbon Peach Streusel caramelized peaches, southern streusel crust. With homemade vanilla bean ice cream; Cowboys Party Mix
The Legends at AT&T Stadium
Mexican Cobb Salad spring greens, charbroiled corn, grape tomatoes, black beans, cotija, with creamy avocado-poblano dressing; Chicken Fajitas grilled & marinated chicken, tri-color peppers, charred onions, with sour cream, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, charred salsa & flour tortillas; Beef Barbacoa authentic slow-braised tender beef cuts with pico de gallo, roasted jalapeños, cotija, lime wedges, flour & corn tortillas; Cilantro Rice; Dulce de Leche Cupcakes with dulce de leche & house blend sprinkles; Spiced Roasted Peanuts Cowboys’ spice blend.
The Legends at AT&T Stadium
The Legends at AT&T Stadium
Protein-strong tri-color quinoa, cucumbers, cherry tomato, yellow bell pepper, red onion, feta cheese, chickpeas, Kalamata olives, and zesty vinaigrette. Available at: Hall of Fame Concessions, Upper Concourse Sections 420, 450
The Legends at AT&T Stadium
Roasted Vegetables grilled asparagus, portobello mushrooms, charred onions with white balsamic-roasted shallot vinaigrette; French Onion Dip served with yukon gold kettle chips; Artisan Carving Sandwich Board smoked turkey with roasted tomatoes, baby arugula, muenster cheese on artisan herb braided bread; Texas Roast Beef with melted onions, white cheddar cheese on artisan braided jalapeño-cheddar bread; Petit Jean Ham salami & mortadella with marinated tomatoes, provolone cheese, butter lettuce on artisan braided pretzel with house pickled sweet peppers, cornichon pickles, roasted tomato & horseradish aioli; Slow Roasted Turkey Breast with turkey gravy; Texas Angus Smoked Prime Rib smoked 44 Farms ribeye with caramelized onion jus; Scallion Cheddar Mashed Potatoes; Southern Green Beans; Artisan Rolls & Butter Scratch-Baked Brownies and Bars Blondie Blue Bars, Strawberries Fudge Bar, Magic Bars, Celebration Almond Cake Bars and S’mores Bars
The Legends at AT&T Stadium
One pound-certified Angus patty topped with chopped in-house smoked brisket, pepper jack cheese and barbeque sauce, piled atop a bed of lettuce and tomato and served on a fresh brioche bun. Available at: Main Concourse: Sections 202, 220, 227, 245; Upper Concourse: Sections 401, 412, 425, and 442.
The Legends at AT&T Stadium
A super savory snack with carved roasted turkey, hard-boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, cheese cubes, and almonds. Available at: Upper Concourse Sections 420, 450
The Legends at AT&T Stadium
Texas shaped Belgium waffle, maple pecan mayo, chicken fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, bacon and crispy onion tanglers. Available at: Main Concourse Sections 218 and 243.
The Legends at AT&T Stadium
The Legends at AT&T Stadium
The Legends at AT&T Stadium
The Legends at AT&T Stadium
Authentic pork Korean sausage with kimchi relish, garlic jalapeño aioli and fried onions. Available at: Main Concourse Sections 219,245, Upper Concourse Sections 411,441
The Legends at AT&T Stadium
Sliced sirloin steak grilled to perfection with onions and secret cheesesteak seasoning, piled high on a soft hoagie bun and topped with hot white queso. Available at: Main Concourse – Sections 203, 219, 226, 228, 244, 250 and the North and South Main Clubs; Upper Concourse – Sections 410, 422, 431, 440, 452, and 454.
The Legends at AT&T Stadium
The Legends at AT&T Stadium
The Legends at AT&T Stadium
The Legends at AT&T Stadium
The 2020 NFL season at AT&T Stadium the full marketplace debut of Corn Dog With No Name, purveyors of fine stick food with the modern take on the classic Texas corn dog, featuring highest quality, locally sourced and minimally processed ingredients including grass-fed beef, unbleached and unenriched flours and peanut oil.
The Legends at AT&T Stadium
The Legends at AT&T Stadium
Marinated chicken, grilled red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper and yellow onion, avocado, cilantro. Available at: Upper Concourse Sections 420, 450
The Legends at AT&T Stadium
The Legends at AT&T Stadium
The Legends at AT&T Stadium
Cheetos mac n cheese topped with delicious fried mac n cheese gems with a crushed Jalapeño Cheddar Cheetos® crust, drizzled with house-made jalapeño ranch and dusted with crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Available at: Main Concourse Sections 218 and 243, Upper Concourse Sections 405 and 435.
The Legends at AT&T Stadium
AT&T Stadium’s famous signature cheesesteak of sliced sirloin steak grilled to perfection with onions and secret cheesesteak seasoning and topped with hot white queso, enclosed in delicious, flaky pastry. Available at: HOF Concessions, Mezzanine Level Sections 302,327.
The Legends at AT&T Stadium
Fresh bread cone filled with famous Cowboys mac n cheese, fresh chopped brisket and signature BBQ Sauce topped with spicy jalapeño peppers. Available at: the Bent Buckle carts located in the Main Concourse clubs, Silver Level club, and the Upper Concourse at sections 410 and 450.
The Legends at AT&T Stadium