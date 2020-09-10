Photos: AT&T Stadium Dishes Now Available for Pick-Up and Delivery

There's a new way for Cowboys fans to satisfy their football season cravings from the comfort of the couch.

Orders are being accepted now for the "AT&T at Home" service, which offers stadium dishes from The Legends. Food can be pre-ordered for delivery and pickup on Saturdays before Cowboys games at home and away.

Minimum orders are for four to six people with packages available for larger groups. Click here for more information about how to order.

Below are some of the dishes offered. Pictures were provided by AT&T Stadium.