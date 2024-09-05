How to watch the Cowboys vs. Browns in Week 1 on Sunday

NFL football is back, and the Dallas Cowboys are kicking off the 2024 season in Cleveland against the Browns.

Dak Prescott and the rest of America's Team will step onto the grass at Huntington Bank Field on the shore of Lake Erie at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday. They'll be facing a Browns team that finished last season second in the AFC North with an 11-6 record before getting drubbed in the Wild Card round by the Houston Texans.

The Cowboys were 12-5 in 2023 and had the No. 2 seed going into the Wild Card Round. In a game many Dallas fans would like to forget, the Packers thumped the Cowboys 48-32 and gave Jerry's boys another early playoff exit.

So, Week 1 is here. How can you watch the game?

WHAT TIME IS THE COWBOYS VS. BROWNS GAME ON SUNDAY?

The Cowboys-Browns game will be played at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. Kickoff is 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 8.

HOW TO WATCH THE COWBOYS VS. BROWNS GAME ON SUNDAY?

FOX will broadcast the Cowboys-Browns game nationally. Kevin Burkhardt will do the play-by-play, and Tom Brady will make his regular-season debut in the booth as the color analyst.

HOW TO LIVESTREAM THE COWBOYS VS. BROWNS GAME ON SUNDAY

If you can't watch over the air, the game can be streamed on Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COWBOYS VS. BROWNS GAME ON SUNDAY

The game will be broadcast on the radio in North Texas on 105.3 The Fan. The game will also be broadcast on SiriusXM satellite radio. The Cleveland call will be on channel 228, and the Cowboys call will be on channel 382.