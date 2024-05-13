NFL

This Week 1 NFL game will be Tom Brady's first broadcasting assignment

Tom Brady will be on the call in Week 1.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tom Brady is returning to NFL stadiums in 2024 -- just in a different capacity.

Brady's first year as FOX's No. 1 NFL analyst begins in the 2024 campaign, and now it's known which game will be his debut in the booth.

That game will be the Cleveland Browns hosting the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, the third NFL contest announced by the league.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Cowboys at Browns is slated for Sunday, Sept. 8, at 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT. The Browns rode an elite defense to the playoffs last season with Joe Flacco under center for most of the campaign.

Dallas was the No. 2 seed in the NFC but became the first to lose to a No. 7 seed.

The first known game on the 2024 calendar was the Green Bay Packers at the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil on Friday of Week 1.

NFL 2 hours ago

When are NFL OTAs in 2024? Every team's key dates for offseason

NFL 2 hours ago

Lions sign QB Jared Goff to 4-year, $212 million contract extension: Report

The second, which also released on Monday, was the Baltimore Ravens at the Kansas City Chiefs to kick off the regular season on Thursday.

The full NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 15.

This article tagged under:

NFL
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us