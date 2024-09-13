Dak Prescott can't get the Cowboys deep enough in the playoffs. Derek Carr can't get his teams into the tournament, as it is affectionally known, enough in the first place.

Those have been the criticisms lobbed at the veteran quarterbacks in almost a decade together in the NFL. Now they face each other with Dallas and Carr's New Orleans Saints off to solid starts in yet another pursuit of postseason vindication for both.

“I’m worried about beating Derek Carr right now, Derek Carr and the Saints,” Prescott said. “We’ll worry about the playoffs when we get there. Understand what’s been done in the past. I get that. It’s about being present. It’s week by week, and that’s what it is right now.”

The Cowboys (1-0) take a 16-game winning streak in the regular season at AT&T Stadium into their home opener Sunday after a 33-17 victory at Cleveland. The Saints (1-0) had the league's biggest scoring outburst in Week 1, routing Carolina at home 47-10.

Dallas is on a three-year postseason streak, but still unable to get past the divisional round in a rut that goes back to the storied franchise's most recent Super Bowl title to cap the 1995 season.

The 33-year-old Carr has made the playoffs just twice and appeared in one game, with a late-season injury ruining his best chance in nine seasons with the Raiders in Oakland and Las Vegas.

After the Raiders finally gave up on Carr as their guy, he struggled early in his debut with the Saints last season but was great late as tiebreakers kept New Orleans from joining Dallas in the NFC playoffs.

“As someone who is in the business and someone who has had to prepare against Derek and has also had Derek in in the building, and as someone who’s had to prepare against Dak, I got a lot of respect for both of those guys,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said.

Prescott will play his first game since officially signing a $240 million, four-year contract with a record $231 million guaranteed. The 31-year-old agreed to the first deal to average $60 million per year a few hours before beating the Browns.

“You don’t give a guy that size contract without feeling pretty good about him,” Allen said. “I just know we played against him, and he’s tough to deal with, all right? I can’t speak on how anybody else may feel about that, but I know I’m not getting a lot of sleep.”

HURRICANE FRANCINE EFFECT

Hurricane Francine was mildly disruptive to the Saints this week. Practice was moved up and players sent home early Wednesday to ride out the storm.

They made up for missed meeting time Thursday morning, moved practice back an hour and then had more meetings Thursday night.

“The Saints did a really good job of really just communicating with us,” safety Tyrann Mathieu said, adding that it was good to have Wednesday night off “to get home and get settled” before Francine hit.

STREAK WITH AN ASTERISK

The home winning streak for Dallas doesn't mean quite as much after the shocking 48-32 wild-card loss to Green Bay last season.

“I know the last time we were in there, it wasn’t a win,” Prescott said. “And so it’s about getting that taste out of our mouths and giving our home fans something good to cheer about.”

Prescott wasn't the only one to bring up the playoff loss when asked about the home winning streak, which is two shy of the club record.

“We had a streak that we ruined,” All-Pro receiver CeeDee Lamb said. “Obviously, we are very aware of that.”

COACHING REUNION

New Orleans offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Dallas defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer are new to their teams, but not each other. Kubiak was on Zimmer’s staff in Minnesota.

Both led strong showings in Week 1, with the Saints setting franchise records for points in an opener and consecutive scoring drives to start the season with nine.

“I’d love to say how grateful I am for coach Zim for a lot of things,” Kubiak said this week. “I enjoyed my time working for him, made me a better coach. His defense is excellent, got a really sound scheme.”

The Cowboys held Deshaun Watson and the Browns to 54 yards and one first down in the first half. Watson finished 24 of 45 for 169 yards with a touchdown, two interceptions and was sacked six times. Perhaps Kubiak has a head start on the origins of that pass rush from his time with Zimmer.

“I think that helps, for sure,” Saints tight end Taysom Hill said. “He’s familiar with them and their scheme and what they like to do and seen a lot of their pressure packages, which obviously helps.”

STRONG EARLY, STRUGGLING LATE

Lamb had 80 scrimmage yards in the first half after missing all of training camp in a contract stalemate. Dallas twice drove at least 70 yards for a touchdown before the break.

The Cowboys didn't carry it over to the second half. They were 0 of 5 on third down, and the only points from the offense came on two field goals on possessions that started in Cleveland territory.

“When that kill shot is in our view, we need to jump on it,” right guard Zack Martin said. “We've got to do a better job of putting our foot on their throat and ending the game earlier.”