Cowboys

Cowboys Sign Kazee, Another Quinn Connection From Atlanta

Damontae Kazee #27 of the Atlanta Falcons rushes after making an interception during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 8, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent safety Damontae Kazee on Monday, adding another player from new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's time as coach in Atlanta.

Kazee joins Keanu Neal, his teammate the past four seasons with the Falcons. Neal is likely to play safety and linebacker for the Cowboys, who gave up the most points in franchise history while going 6-10 in coach Mike McCarthy's debut last year.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The 27-year-old Kazee is the third safety to agree to join the Cowboys in free agency. The other is Jayron Kearse, who started seven of 11 games with Detroit last season after three years as a backup in Minnesota.

Blue Star

The center of the Dallas Cowboys universe.

nbc 5 sports podcast 21 hours ago

NBC 5 Sports Podcast: Newy Previews Cowboys Draft

Dallas Cowboys Mar 23

Newy: Cowboys Need to Dedicate Resources to Fix Defense

Kazee was a starter for two-plus seasons with Atlanta before a torn Achilles tendon ended his 2020 season after four games. He tied for the NFL lead in interceptions in 2018 with seven and has 10 for his career.

The Cowboys are looking for at least one starter at safety after the departure of Xavier Woods in free agency.

Click here to listen to the newest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Cowboysdamontae kazee
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us