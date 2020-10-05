Cowboys Fans Show Their Team Spirit Published 33 mins ago • Updated 19 mins ago As the Dallas Cowboys kickoff a new season, North Texans show their team spirit with photos emailed to iSee@nbcdfw.com. 5 photos 1/5 Madison Miller This is Oaklyn and she is 8 months old. She is loving cheering on the Cowboys each week and the next DCC in training. 2/5 Madison Miller This is Oaklyn and she is 8 months old. She is loving cheering on the Cowboys each week and the next DCC in training. 3/5 My name is Jesus Fajardo, PT and I’m from Arlington. I’m here at AT&T Stadium up bright & early with my morning coffee and ready for some Dallas Cowboys game day! 4/5 Jesus Fajardo My name is Jesus Fajardo, PT and I’m from Arlington. I’m here at AT&T Stadium up bright & early with my morning coffee and ready for some Dallas Cowboys game day! 5/5 Erica Martinez Dominic age 4, Luca age 5 months, Dad (Willy) and Antonio age 8 are ready to watch The Cowboys take on The Browns! Let’s go Cowboys! This article tagged under: isee@nbcdfw.comCowboys 0 More Photo Galleries Your Fall Photos 2020 Stars Fans Show Their Team Spirit PHOTOS: Napa, Sonoma County Residents Wake Up to Fires 2020 Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru, In Photos