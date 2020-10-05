Cowboys Fans Show Their Team Spirit

As the Dallas Cowboys kickoff a new season, North Texans show their team spirit with photos emailed to iSee@nbcdfw.com.

5 photos
1/5
Madison Miller
This is Oaklyn and she is 8 months old. She is loving cheering on the Cowboys each week and the next DCC in training.
2/5
3/5
My name is Jesus Fajardo, PT and I’m from Arlington. I’m here at AT&T Stadium up bright & early with my morning coffee and ready for some Dallas Cowboys game day!
4/5
5/5
Erica Martinez
Dominic age 4, Luca age 5 months, Dad (Willy) and Antonio age 8 are ready to watch The Cowboys take on The Browns! Let’s go Cowboys!

