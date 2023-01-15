NFL Playoffs

Bengals' Sam Hubbard Returns Tyler Huntley Fumble 98 Yards for Go-Ahead TD

Hubbard's scoop-and-score was the longest fumble return touchdown in NFL playoff history

By Eric Mullin

Getty Images

The Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens were inches away from taking a fourth-quarter lead over the Cincinnati Bengals.

And then disaster struck.

On a third-and-goal from Cincinnati's 1-yard line, Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley was stripped while attempting to reach the ball over the goal line on a sneak.

The ball fell right into the arms of Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, who returned it 98 yards for a touchdown to send the crowd at Paycor Stadium into a frenzy.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Instead of Baltimore going ahead, it was the Bengals who grabbed a 24-17 fourth-quarter lead.

Hubbard's scoop-and-score was the longest fumble return touchdown in NFL playoff history.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

LeBron James 1 hour ago

Lakers' LeBron James Becomes Second NBA Player to Reach 38,000 Career Points

college basketball 2 hours ago

Alabama Basketball Player Darius Miles Charged With Capital Murder After Shooting

Could it also be the score that sends Cincinnati to the divisional round?

This article tagged under:

NFL PlayoffsNFLCincinnati BengalsBaltimore Ravens
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us