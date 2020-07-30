AT&T Stadium

September Alabama, USC Game at AT&T Stadium Canceled

Game scheduled for Sept. 5 canceled due to conference policy changes

The 2020 AdvoCare Classic rematch between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the University of Southern California Trojans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington has been canceled.

The game, which was scheduled to be played Saturday, Sept. 5, was canceled due to conference scheduling policy changes.

Tickets purchased for the game through AT&T Stadium’s box offices will automatically be refunded within 10 to 14 business days. 

Tickets purchased via schools’ ticket offices will have the opportunity to be refunded with further follow up from the respective school once details surrounding the season are finalized. 

All other ticket purchasers will need to contact the point of purchase for a refund.

This article tagged under:

AT&T StadiumUSC Footballalabama football
