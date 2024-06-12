Food & Drink

American Airlines Center announces new menu for Game 3 of NBA Finals

Five new menu items have been announced by Levy Restaurants

By Lucy Ladis

Getty Images

In honor of the Dallas Mavericks coming home for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Levy Restaurants announced a special menu for Wednesday night's game.

A post by Levy Restaurants on Instagram told Mavs fans to "come hungry and get hyped" as they revealed the 5 new menu items that will debut at the American Airlines Center.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The items range from savory to sweet and span land to sea. The new items include Candied Pork Belly, Lobster Corn Dog, Surf & Turf Grilled Cheese, Beef Rib Burrito and Dessert Nachos.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Food & DrinkNBADallas MavericksNBA Playoffs
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us