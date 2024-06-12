American Airlines Center announces new menu for Game 3 of NBA Finals

In honor of the Dallas Mavericks coming home for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Levy Restaurants announced a special menu for Wednesday night's game.

A post by Levy Restaurants on Instagram told Mavs fans to "come hungry and get hyped" as they revealed the 5 new menu items that will debut at the American Airlines Center.

The items range from savory to sweet and span land to sea. The new items include Candied Pork Belly, Lobster Corn Dog, Surf & Turf Grilled Cheese, Beef Rib Burrito and Dessert Nachos.