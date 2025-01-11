Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars come into the matchup against the Montreal Canadiens as winners of six straight games.

Dallas Stars’ Wyatt Johnston (53), Matt Duchene (95) and Jamie Benn (14) celebrate after Johnston’s goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Dallas Stars (26-13-1, in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-18-3, in the Atlantic Division) | Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 6 p.m. CT

The Dallas Stars will look to keep a six-game win streak going when they play against the Montreal Canadiens.

Dallas has a 10-8-0 record in road games and a 26-13-1 record overall. The Stars have a 21-3-0 record when scoring three or more goals.

Montreal has gone 11-7-2 in home games and 20-18-3 overall. The Canadiens have gone 16-7-1 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Saturday at 6 p.m. CT for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Hutson has three goals and 26 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Roope Hintz has 19 goals and seven assists for the Stars. Jamie Benn has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

