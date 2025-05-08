Rumors over whether the new pope, who is from Chicago, is a Cubs or a White Sox fan have been swirling since he was elected Thursday -- and now his family is putting the argument to rest.

In the hours after the announcement of Pope Leo XIV's election, reports surfaced stating he rooted for the North Siders. But soon after, those reports were thrown into question as others said he actually roots for the South Siders.

So which reports were right?

NBC Chicago's Christian Farr spoke to John Prevost, the Pope's brother, who lives in suburban New Lenox.

Contrary to the earlier reports, Prevost said that his brother is actually a White Sox fan, with his parents having split loyalty between the Cubs and Cardinals.

"Whoever said Cubs on the radio got it wrong. It's Sox," Prevost said.

NBC News has also confirmed from a Vatican spokesperson that the Pope roots for the South Siders.

Father Farrell, the vicar general of the Order of St. Augustine, also said he texted the pope to confirm his allegiance and received a "papal text" back confirming he is a Sox fan.

The White Sox issued a statement inviting the new Pope to Rate Field.

"Family always knows best, and it sounds like Pope Leo XIV’s lifelong fandom falls a little closer to 35th and Shields," the team said. "Some things are bigger than baseball, but in this case, we’re glad to have a White Sox fan represented at the Vatican. A pinstripe White Sox jersey with his name on it and a hat is already on the way to Rome, and of course, the Pontiff always is welcome at his ballpark."

Earlier, Sen. Dick Durbin told CNN’s Manu Raju that the new pope is a “Cubs fan,” and ABC News also reported that the Holy See’s loyalty lies with the North Siders.

“They tell me he’s a Cubs fan,” Dick Durbin told me of Pope Leo XIV #gocubsgo — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 8, 2025

The Cubs reacted to the news on social media and even invited the new pope to Wrigley Field to sing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame."

“Not only would we welcome Pope Leo XIV to Wrigley Field, he could sing 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame' or, since three of his predecessors visited Yankee Stadium, including Pope Paul VI who delivered the 1965 'Sermon on the Mound,' we would invite the Pontiff to do the same at the Friendly Confines," Chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement.

Congratulations to Pope Leo XIV! pic.twitter.com/s02yDDegQd — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 8, 2025

Pope Leo’s ties to the Chicago area run deep. He was born in the city, and studied at the Catholic Theological Union of Chicago, receiving a master’s degree in theology from the institution.

According to the CTU, he was elected to a leadership position in the Augustinian province of “Mother of Good Counsel” in Olympia Fields. He was elected provincial prior of the same province in Chicago in 1999, and was named the Prior General of the Augustinians in 2001, serving in that role until 2014.

Pope Francis appointed him to a leadership role in the diocese of Chiclayo, Peru in 2015, and he was named Cardinal Prevost as prefect of the Dicastery of Bishops in 2023, according to his biography.