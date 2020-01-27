impeachment

Trump Impeachment Trial: Live Updates

President Donald Trump's defense team resumes its second day of arguments in the Senate impeachment trial after the Democratic House managers laid out their case last week charging the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The president's legal team kicked off their defense Saturday, taking only two hours to outline their case for exonerating the president. White House counsel Pat Cipollone said Trump's lawyers don't expect to take the full 24 hours allotted to them.

Follow our live coverage below:

