Gov. Abbott appoints Justice Jimmy Blacklock as Texas Supreme Court chief justice

For the first time in decades, the Texas Supreme Court has a new Chief Justice. Governor Greg Abbott appointed Justice Jimmy Blacklock to the role on Monday, succeeding Chief Justice Nathan Hecht, the state’s longest-serving Supreme Court justice.

Blacklock, a Houston native who has served on the court since 2018, will hold the position through December 2026. He takes over following Hecht’s retirement, which was prompted by a Texas law prohibiting justices over the age of 75 from serving.

“Jimmy Blacklock has been a principled jurist while serving on the highest court in Texas and will be steadfast in his commitment to the rule of law as the Court’s next Chief Justice,” Abbott said in a statement.

Before his time on the bench, Blacklock worked as General Counsel to Governor Abbott and served in the Texas Attorney General's office, focusing on litigation involving healthcare, religious liberty, and pro-life issues. He also clerked for Judge Jerry Smith on the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Governor Abbott also appointed James P. Sullivan to the Texas Supreme Court as Justice for Place 2. Sullivan, who has served as Abbott’s General Counsel since 2021, will fill the vacancy left by Blacklock's promotion. His term will expire on December 31, 2026.

“The Supreme Court of Texas plays a crucial role in shaping the future of our great state,” Abbott said. “Jimmy Blacklock and James Sullivan will be unwavering guardians of the Texas Constitution.”

Blacklock, a graduate of Yale Law School, and Sullivan, a Harvard Law School alumnus, both bring extensive legal expertise to their respective roles.

The appointments underscore the significant influence of the Texas Supreme Court in shaping state law and legal precedent.