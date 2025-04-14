This Wednesday, the Texas House is expected to take up major education bills in Austin, which may drastically change your neighborhood school.

Long-running problems burst into public view this year: Some North Texas school boards will decide whether to close or consolidate schools, claiming more money can help keep up with enrollment growth or make needed repairs.

In the background, business groups are concerned with recent test results, which show that sometimes half of the students aren't hitting marks on reading and math for grade levels.

“Under-education of our young adults represents significant limitations on our business community," said Jarrad Toussant from the Dallas Regional Chamber at a Monday press conference.

Business groups such as the Texas Association of Business, local chambers of commerce, and Texas 2036 have been organizing to push for HB2, this spring's school finance bill. Supporters describe it as a way to modernize and update how the state pays for schools.

"It’s not just how much money we’re going to give our schools. That is a critical question to ask, but it’s just as much how are we going to invest those funds, and how are we going to measure the return on that investment," said Kate Greer, a consultant for the Commit Partnership.

On Wednesday, lawmakers will debate HB2, which includes dozens of ideas offering more money for more results or actions. They include more money for teacher training, more money for expanding the school year to 200 days, and more money to implement half-day or full-day pre-kindergarten programs.

However, this idea could be bogged down again, as a similar idea was in a debate over school choice vouchers two years ago. That more controversial idea would allow families to use public school dollars on private and home schools. That scuttled a deal last time.

House members will also take up the school choice voucher plan on Wednesday.