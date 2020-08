The all-virtual Democratic National Convention concludes Thursday with a speech from the party's nominee, Joe Biden, along with appearances by 2020 candidates Andrew Yang, Sen. Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bloomberg.

Biden will accept the nomination during his remarks.

Watch coverage of the final night of the 2020 DNC here starting at 8 p.m. ET, and follow our blog for more live news and analysis.