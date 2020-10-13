The latest news on the 2020 presidential election Early Voting Begins in North Texas Published 55 mins ago • Updated 55 mins ago North Texans lined up early and waited patiently to cast a ballot in early voting which started Oct. 13. They shared their photos with iSee@nbcdfw.com. 6 photos 1/6 Brian Curtis Early voters lined up around the Oak Lawn Library in Dallas. People at the head of the line tell me they’ve been waiting for almost two hours to cast their ballots. @NBCDFW #EarlyVoting #tx2020 2/6 Brian Curtis Early voters lined up around the Oak Lawn Library in Dallas. People at the head of the line tell me they’ve been waiting for almost two hours to cast their ballots. @NBCDFW #EarlyVoting #tx2020 3/6 Adam R. Bazaldua #D7 isnt playing any games this morning either!! Lines around the building at the The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at 8am!! Off to a great start today, keep up the momentum @CityOfDallas!!! #EarlyVoting #DallasTX #VOTE 4/6 Adam R. Bazaldua #D7 isnt playing any games this morning either!! Lines around the building at the The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at 8am!! Off to a great start today, keep up the momentum @CityOfDallas!!! #EarlyVoting #DallasTX #VOTE 5/6 Allen Pearson Line of opening day at 7am for early voting. Allen tx. 6/6 Jennifer Haight I voted in Midlothian, TX, at the Midlothian Conference Center on 10-13-2020. There were signs about face mask recommendations and requirements for 6 feet of distance between people. I was encouraged that most people chose to wear a mask (I saw two people without a mask in the many who were there). I was discouraged at the lack of distance and enforcement of distance. Stickers and tape marked distances closest to the polls, but in the long, long line before then, there were no markers of any kind and people were getting closer than recommended. It took over an hour for me to reach the polls. The line also wound down and back up a set of stairs before finally going back down a ramp. Several voters struggled with the stairs. This article tagged under: early votingDecision 2020 0 More Photo Galleries Massive Mums 2020 PHOTOS: Up-Close Look at the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Cowboys Fans Show Their Team Spirit Your Fall Photos 2020