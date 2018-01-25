Trump Considering Having DACA 'Morph' Into Citizenship

President Donald Trump told reporters he was open to having DACA "morph" into citizenship for immigrants bought to America as children. The plan proposed by Trump could take "10 or 12" years, and it may be dependent on the person's educational and working track record. (Published Thursday, Jan 25, 2018)

