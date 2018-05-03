Sanders: Sam Nunberg's Comments on MSNBC Are 'Incorrect'

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to ex-Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg's comments on MSNBC about alleged wrongdoing in the Trump campaign. "As we’ve said many times before, there was no collusion with the Trump campaign," she said. (Published 2 hours ago)

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to ex-Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg's comments on MSNBC about alleged wrongdoing in the... See More