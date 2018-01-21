Lone Star Politics: January 21, 2018

This week we focus on local elections as the primaries approach. State Senator Konni Burton weighs in on Governor Abbott’s new tax plan, unveiled as his re-election campaign gets underway. Lillian Salerno joins Lone Star Politics to discuss how she will beat out a crowd in the Democratic primary for Congressional District 32. We discuss the fundraising efforts by Governor Abbott’s challengers. Lone Star Politics airs Sunday at 8:40 a.m. on NBC 5. (Published Sunday, Jan 21, 2018)

