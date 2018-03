U.S. Rep. Joe Barton, R-Ennis, joins Lone Star Politics, talking about the decision not to run for reelection and what will happen to the district he served for more than 30 years. (Published 5 minutes ago)

U.S. Rep. Joe Barton, R-Ennis, joins Lone Star Politics, talking about the decision not to run for reelection and what will happen to the district he... See More