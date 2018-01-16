White House Doctor: Trump's Health 'Excellent'

President Donald Trump's overall health "is excellent" and he did "exceedingly well" on cognitive screening. That's according to his White House physician, Navy doctor Ronny Jackson. "In summary the president's overall health is excellent. His cardiac performance during his physical exam was very good," Jackson said. (Published Tuesday, Jan 16, 2018)

