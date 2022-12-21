NBC 5 Responds Kristi Nelson talks with YouTuber Travel Tips By Laurie about how to pack properly for holiday travel and prevent being flagged by TSA.

Kristi Nelson: Everybody's getting ready to hit the road and travel to all their favorite destinations. I think for a lot of those people who are traveling to go visit their relatives, maybe friends and they want to take gifts. That's one of the biggest questions we get, so let's start there. What are your tips?

Laurie: So for traveling with a carry-on suitcase, the TSA has certain rules for what's allowed and wrapped. Presents usually will have to unwrap to screen completely. So my tip is to pack a gift bag that folds flat and some tissue paper. You can iron it when you to your location and, or just by wrapping paper there.

Kristi Nelson: Okay. And, so what about when it comes to getting through airport security efficiently? Let's talk about what you should carry, what you should wear, what you should not wear, what you should not carry.

Laurie: So, you're allowed a liquids bag that should be clear-ish and one quart-sized, and then all of the containers inside. They are supposed to be 3.4 ounces or smaller. If I really need to fit more in this liquid bag, I can change up the size of my containers as long as it does not leak. For some reason, we're not scared of the TSA, but we're going through airport security smart at Christmas time, especially! I got caught on Christmas Day wearing this sequined t-shirt because it sets off the alarm. It's metallic. There's something about it.

Kristi Nelson: So, are there any other tips you can share that can just help reduce the frustration and make sure you arrive happy and in the holiday spirit?

Laurie: Always pack your patience hat! One travel tip to save space in your suitcase is a lot of people pack in hard-shell cases in the manner that the item was designed to be packed in. My job is to just unfold or unzip those items because you have a little bit more space now to pack items above that. Another tip that you can use going through airport security- if you need space in the liquids bag because of all our Texas-Sized skincare and hair care products is you can use cotton balls to pour your eye makeup remover, soak those cotton balls in the remover and pack them in a little plastic baggie, anywhere in your suitcase. Now, they are soaked, but they're not liquid, so they don't have to go in your liquids bag.

Kristi Nelson: Very Nice Tips!

