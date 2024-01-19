A North Texas woman battles for a refund after an airline bumps her to economy

Linda Pouliot of Bedford and her sister booked a fun trip to Canada for their birthdays mid-last year. All plans were set. Pouliot contacted the airline days before their trip to validate the booking. It was booked with United Airlines but they would be flying on Air Canada.

When the sisters arrived at the airport for their flight, they were told that neither of them had a seat - the airline systems didn't sync. United was able to get them on the flight, stand-by, in economy. The business class seats they initially booked were no longer available.

She was told at the ticket counter that she and her sister would be refunded the difference in costs of business and economy tickets. However, when she arrived home from the trip, there was no sign of a refund.

After getting nowhere with the airline, Pouliot contacted NBC 5 Responds for help, saying it may be the only way anyone would listen. We listened and after reaching out to United Airlines, Pouliot received her refund and more, totaling $800 in travel vouchers and cash.

United Airlines, in a statement, says, "In this instance, we made an exception to refund the difference for Ms. Pouliot's reduced fare ticket," adding they, "...provided travel certificates as a gesture of goodwill."

According to the Code of Federal Regulation, if a consumer is bumped down to a lower class involuntarily, they are entitled to a refund of the difference.

In the end, Pouliot says as advice to others, don't give up on getting what's owed to you.

