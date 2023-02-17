Woman Kidnapped in New Mexico a Year Ago Escapes to NJ Gas Station; Suspect in Custody

What to Know A man was arrested in New Jersey last week for allegedly kidnapping a woman and abusing her during nearly year-long period

His victim, officials claim, was able to escape and flee to safety at a nearby gas station that had a deadbolt on the front door

Parrillo, 57, is being held in the Burlington County Jail pending trial on charges of kidnapping, strangulation, aggravated assault and criminal restraint

A woman finally found safety this month following a nearly year-long abuse saga that ended at a New Jersey gas station thousands of miles from where she met her alleged kidnapper, state officials said Friday.

New Jersey officials claim the woman suffered abuse and isolation at the hands of a man she met as "Brett Parker" last February in New Mexico, nearly on the opposite coast of where she would escape his control one year later.

That man, whose name is actually James Parrillo Jr., is being accused of kidnapping the woman and holding her hostage while they traveled the country, according to new details released Friday.

The two allegedly met at a gas station off Interstate 10 in early 2022, when the woman agreed to drive the man over to Arizona. Shortly thereafter, officials said the pair entered into a consenting relationship. But that would change in short time.

The pair started a month-long relationship before he allegedly became abusive and assaulted her in California, "at which point she felt unable to leave the relationship." Parrillo is accused of taking the woman's phone, debit cards, and keeping her from family.

By December, officials said Parillo and the woman would arrive in New Jersey where they eventually rented a room in Bass River Township. The two had been staying there for two weeks when she was able to escape on Feb. 7 following an argument that ended with him beating and choking her.

The woman managed to flee the house, wearing only shorts and a shirt in 42-degree weather, and make it to a nearby gas station. Having stopped at the gas station before, she knew the front door had a deadbolt. Once inside, officials said the woman spoke to the attendant and contacted police.

Gas station footage apparently shows Parrillo arrive at the station and attempt to enter, but is rebuffed by the locked door. He is arrested a short time later walking down County Road 542.

“This is a deeply disturbing case in which the defendant allegedly held a woman against her will for nearly a year, while traveling with her throughout the country, before ending up here in New Jersey where she was able to escape,” said Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

Platkin and other officials allege Parrillo has a history of similar predatory behavior in other states. Anyone with information is being asked to contact New Jersey State Police at 855-363-6548.

Parrillo, 57, is being held in the Burlington County Jail pending trial on charges of kidnapping, strangulation, aggravated assault and criminal restraint. Contact information for his attorney was not immediately known.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.