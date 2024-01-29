Woman bites, attempts to kill husband after he received postcard from ex-girlfriend from 60 years ago

A North Miami Beach woman is facing serious charges after she was accused of trying to kill her husband after he received a postcard from an ex-girlfriend from 60 years ago, an arrest report said.

According to the report, shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday North Miami Beach Police responded to a home after reports that a domestic dispute had turned physical.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Bertha Yalter, 71, and her husband were involved in a dispute after an ex-girlfriend from 60 years ago sent him a postcard.

According to the arrest report, the couple has been married for about 52 years.

Yalter allegedly tried to smother her husband with a pillow, bit and physically battered him, the report said.

Investigators said the victim was extremely fragile and had several serious bruises and open cuts on both of his arms and stomach area, the arrest report said. He also had open bite marks that were bleeding.

According to the report, the incident was captured on a cell phone and was given to the North Miami Beach Police Department.

Yalter was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and is facing charges of attempted murder in the second degree, aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older and tampering with the victim.