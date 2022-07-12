Who Is Jason Van Tatenhove?

Jason Van Tatenhove was once the national media director of the Oath Keepers, a job he was hired for in 2014.

Van Tatenhove is expected to testify to the Jan. 6 House committee about the group’s radicalization and how Rhodes used conspiracy theories to increase the group’s membership and funding, a source told NBC News.

He even lived with the group’s founder, Stewart Rhodes, for several months but has not been actively involved with the group since about 2017. More recently he has spoken out about the danger posed by violent extremist groups like the Oath Keepers, his lawyer said.

In an interview with the Denver Post last year, Van Tatenhove described himself as a propagandist for the Oath Keepers, For a year and a half between 2015 and 2016, he blog posts, running the social media networks, appearing in videos.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The former owner of a tattoo shop in Fort Collins, Colorado, said that during that time the group turned from a loose network worried about government overreach to a hateful organization.

Van Tatenhove said he imagined himself as his journalism idol, Hunter S. Thompson, who embedded with motorcycle gangs for his first nonfiction book.

“I had these grand intentions that I was going to write my break-out novel, but what wound up happening is I just became a propagandist for them,” he told the Denver Post. “I failed that internal mission pretty fantastically.”