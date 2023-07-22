Indiana

Video shows Indiana police responding to home burglary, find adorable baby deer instead

The body-cam video showed officers entering the home's basement only to find a frightened fawn making a mess.

By Gerardo Pons

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Indiana released a video this week showing officers responding to a report of a burglary in progress, only to find the “suspect” was a lost baby deer.

A video shared by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on July 15 shows officers arriving at the home after receiving a call about an alleged burglary.

Upon arrival, officers found a shattered window that had been broken into, but officers quickly noticed the window was too small for an adult to fit through it.

The body-cam video showed officers entering the home's basement only to find a frightened fawn making a mess.

"Our brave officers went down to investigate, only to discover a baby deer, affectionately known as Bambi, seeking shelter. Instead of "booking" our new friend, they quickly sprang into action with a safety-first approach," IMPD wrote in a Facebook post.

 After chasing the frightened baby deer with some blankets, officers were able to cover it and carry it outside the home.

“Hopefully she can find Mama,” an officer said as he carried the deer outside the home. The officer then safely released it into the backyard.

U.S. & World

soccer 2 hours ago

Think you're an international flag expert? Take our Women's World Cup-themed quiz

Taiwan 6 hours ago

China sends dozens of warplanes toward Taiwan ahead of islandwide military exercises

This article tagged under:

Indianaanimal stories
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us