Jan. 6 House Committee

Ex-Trump White House Counsel Cipollone is Being ‘Cooperative' with Jan. 6 Committee

Cipollone has been described as a critical witness

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone has been willing to answer questions from the House Jan. 6 committee during his interview on Friday, a source familiar with the first part of his testimony told NBC News.

“He’s been a cooperative witness within the parameters of his desire to protect executive privilege for the office of general counsel,” the source said. 

The panel subpoenaed Cipollone last month after Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide in the White House, described the lawyer's efforts to control Trump on Jan. 6 and the days beforehand. The committee's vice chair Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming has described Cipollone, who was still meeting with the committee in the early afternoon, as a critical witness.

For more about this story, go to NBC News.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Jan. 6 House CommitteePat CipolloneJan. 6 Riot
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us