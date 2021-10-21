Texas Principal Fights for His Job as Race Roils School District

In Colleyville, Texas, a principal talks to "Meet the Press Reports" about his suspension over "critical race theory"

Getty Images

Not long ago, James Whitfield would be awake at 6 a.m., dressed in a suit and ready to lead a high school of about 2,000 kids.

Now, the closest he can get is dropping off his 9-year-old son at the school across the street. That’s because, since September, Whitfield has been suspended from his job as the first Black principal of Texas’ majority-white Colleyville Heritage High School, in the Fort Worth area.

Whitfield stands accused by local parents of pushing “critical race theory,” or “CRT,” on students, a buzzword for parents and politicians who feel that efforts to teach America’s difficult history on race, and make classrooms more comfortable with diversity, have become too divisive.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

