Look inside the most expensive home sold in San Diego County last month — the Crescent House mansion

A seaside home designed by the famed Mission Hills architect who also crafted singer Alicia Keys’ swanky La Jolla mansion has sold for $16.25 million, which is the most expensive home sale in San Diego County for August, according to the San Diego Association of Realtors (SDAR).

The home was first listed in June 2022 for $23.5 million but sold on Aug. 19 at a number closer to its 2016 selling price of 11.1 million. At that time, it was the most expensive home ever sold in the coastal town of Encinitas. It sold in 28 days.

Complete with unobstructed ocean views, ceiling-high windows and an infinity pool where it got its namesake, the Crescent House boasts more than 18,000 square feet of sleek designs and modern touches. With five bedrooms and six bathrooms, the home serves as a posh living space with accommodations for guests or for family living.

A half-spiraled staircase leads residents and guests from large common rooms to lofty bedrooms. West-facing windows that touch the ceiling offer full sunset views over the ocean.

Wallace Cunningham, a three-time Architectural Digest Top 100 designer, is the artist behind the Neptune Avenue home. The home was named the Crescent House after its moon-shaped infinity pool, which greets visitors as they step inside.

“The design is not based on a preconceived idea, it’s really a journey and collection of information,” Cunningham said in a press release. “It’s a sculpture of movement, space, and light that acts on your senses and emotions.”

It took three years to build and was completed in 2003.

