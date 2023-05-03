Police: One Dead, Multiple Injured in Midtown Atlanta Shooting

Police said Wednesday afternoon that they were investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and that one person has died.

Four additional victims have been transported to hospitals to be treated for injuries.

Three have been transported to the hospital for treatment and a fourth has been pronounced deceased on scene. Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims. (2/3) — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

The Atlanta Police Department said on Twitter that the active shooter was inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets. The location of the shooting reportedly took place in Northside Hospital.

Atlanta Police Department Atlanta police said a gunman, inset, suspected of injuring multiple people in a shooting in midtown Atlanta is still at large, May 3, 2023.

No suspect was in custody of 1:50 p.m. ET.

"These are photos believed to be of the active shooter," the Atlanta Police Department wrote in a Tweet. "Anyone with any information on this person's whereabouts is asked to call 911. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached."

Jeff Amy/AP Emergency personnel respond to the scene of active shooting in Atlanta, May 3, 2023. At least one person died, with three others injured, during a shooting in midtown Atlanta.

Jeff Amy/AP Emergency vehicles arrive on W. Peachtree in Atlanta, May 3, 2023. At least one person died, with three others injured, during a shooting in midtown Atlanta.

Police urged anyone in the area to secure their building and shelter in place.