Temporary Burials to Begin for COVID-19 Victims, Possibly in Trenches in NYC Parks: Levine

What to Know NYC will soon need to start doing "temporary burials" as the number of dead piling up due to COVID-19 overwhelms city morgues, a top city official says

NYC Council Health Committee chair Mark Levine said Monday those temporary burials would likely happen in trenches dug in city parks

The mayor said help was being sent to deal with temporary burials for the increasing number of dead, more than 2,400 in NYC as of Monday morning

New York City will soon need to face the "gruesome reality" of temporary burials, and they could take place in trenches dug in city parks, NYC Council Health Committee chair Mark Levine said in a tweet Monday morning.

Due to the number of dead bodies increasing on a daily basis due to COVID-19, the freezers at OCME facilities in Manhattan and Brooklyn will soon be full, Levine said.

This tweet has gotten a lot of attention. So I want to clarify: the is a contingency NYC is preparing for BUT if the death rate drops enough it will not be necessary. https://t.co/6wLO8qWtML — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) April 6, 2020

This means that the city will probably have to turn to temporary internment in city parks, Levine said. "Trenches will be dug for 10 caskets in a line. It will be done in a dignified, orderly -- and temporary -- manner. But it will be tough for NYers to take," he wrote.

Soon after -- as the tweet gained attention -- the chair added that trenches in parks were only a contingency the city was preparing for. "But if the death rate drops enough it will not be necessary." The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told NBC 4 it was a scenario in the OCME disaster plan, but not something currently being considered or planned for.

In the initial multi-part tweet thread, Levine said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner "city morgue," hospital morgues, funeral homes and cemeteries were dealing with the equivalent of an ongoing 9/11. Using city parks for temporary burials would avoid scenes like those in Italy, Levine said, where the military was seen collecting bodies from churches and even off the streets.

The Department of Defense and New York's National Guard had already sent teams to assist with internment of the dead, and volunteer medical examiners have come from around the country, he said. "But we are going to need much more help if we're going to avoid disaster."

To recap: Nothing matters more in this crisis than saving the living. But we need to face the gruesome reality that we need more resources to manage our dead as well. Or the pain of this crisis will be compounded almost beyond comprehension. 13/13 — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) April 6, 2020

Asked about the need for temporary burials at a Monday morning press conference, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said he would not go into detail on the matter. "We have the capacity but it's going to be very tough. I don't want to go into detail because I don't think it's a great thing to be talking about publicly."

He added that the city was trying to treat every family with dignity and "respect the religious needs of those who are devout."

With U.S. medical experts estimating the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic could reach 240,000 nationwide, the tough question of where to put the dead is worrying each parts of the system. It's a problem being faced worldwide.

A typical hospital morgue might hold 15 bodies. Those are now all full. So OCME has sent out 80 refrigerated trailers to hospitals around the city. Each trailer can hold 100 bodies. These are now mostly full too. Some hospitals have had to add a 2nd or even a 3rd trailer. 3/ — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) April 6, 2020

In Spain, an ice rink in Madrid was turned into a makeshift morgue. In Italy, embalmed bodies in caskets were being sent to church halls and warehouses awaiting cremation or burial. And in Ecuador, families on social media showed images of dead loved ones wrapped in plastic or cloth, waiting for days to be taken away by overwhelmed morgue workers.

In New York City, where the death toll was more than 2,400 as of Monday morning, authorities brought in refrigerated trucks to store bodies and a makeshift morgue was built outside Bellevue Hospital.

Around the city, workers in protective gear have been seen putting bodies of victims into refrigerated trailers. At some hospitals, like Lenox Hill in Manhattan, the trucks are parked on the streets, along sidewalks and in front of apartments. Cars and buses passed by as corpses were loaded by forklift at Brooklyn Hospital Center.