Consumer Reports calls on USDA to remove Lunchables from school lunches after chemical testing

After tests found Lunchables contain high levels of lead, Consumer Reports is calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to remove the popular lunch kits from the National School Lunch Program.

The prepackaged kids meal is known for its easy access to deli meats, crackers and pizza. Although they’ve long been available for purchase at grocery stores nationwide, some select kits were added to the National School Lunch Program in recent years across the U.S.

Specifically, the Turkey and Cheddar Cracker Stackers and Extra Cheesy Pizza were picked to be available to 30 million children through the program. According to Consumer Reports, in order to meet the program’s nutrition requirements, more whole grains and protein were added to the kits served to kids.

Consumer Reports tested some 12 of the store-bought Lunchables and similar kits available for purchase across the U.S. and found several contain high levels of lead and cadmium, it wrote in a Tuesday report.

“All but one also tested positive for phthalates, chemicals found in plastic that have been linked to reproductive problems, diabetes, and certain cancers,” the report said.

Lead and cadmium are known to cause developmental problems in children over time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Phthalates can cause other issues when it comes to hormones needed for reproduction, maintaining weight and guarding against cardiovascular disease.

None of the kits exceeded any federal limit when it came to the harmful chemicals, but testing did show five of the 12 tested kits would expose a child to 50% or more of California's maximum allowable level for lead or cadmium. California holds the most protective standard against these chemicals.

In addition to high chemical levels, Consumer Reports found alarming sodium levels.

In the store-bought lunch and snack kits, 460 to 740 milligrams of sodium were present per serving. The kits made for the school lunch program had an even higher amount – 930 milligrams for the Turkey and Cheddar Cracker Stacker and 700 milligrams for the Extra Cheesy Pizza kit.

“Kids with high sodium intakes are about 40 percent more likely to develop hypertension than those who have low sodium diets,” the report said.