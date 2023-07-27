‘I was stunned': 3 whales seen breaching in sync off Cape Cod coast

An incredibly rare sight was caught on camera off the coast of Provincetown, Massachusetts, when three humpback whales jumped out of the water at the very same time.

Robert Addie was on a birthday fishing trip with his three adult daughters — the first time they had all been together in years. They were off Race Point, hoping to maybe catch a glimpse of just one whale.

"I’ve seen whales everywhere from Cabo to Hawaii to Alaska to Massachusetts, I’ve never seen an in-sync triple aerial ballet like that," Addie said. "I was laughing moments earlier saying every time I take my phone out they go away!"

But then, the triple sighting happened.

"And then, bang, there it went and I was stunned," Addie said. "Obviously I let out and expletive. My oldest daughter, Sage, thought it was pretty cool too."

"It was synchronized," he continued. "They all turned the same direction and then the juvenile did the same move. They have to come from fairly deep at a very high rate of speed to get their bodies out of the water like that."

It was a breathtaking moment for Addie's 59th birthday. He recently returned from a humanitarian aide trip to Ukraine. He said it was a sign and something that he won't forgot.

"It was something very special," Addie said. "For me I’d like to think that it was a representation of my joy of one being home and two having my three daughters with me this weekend."