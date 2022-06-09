Capitol Police Officer Said She Was Called ‘Nancy Pelosi's Dog' During Riot

Caroline Edwards, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who was seriously injured in the Jan. 6 attack, said she was called "Nancy Pelosi's dog" by the rioters that day.

She said she was called a lot of things, but "I was none of those things. I was an American."

U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson said Edwards was standing with other officers behind a row of bike racks when "she was overrun and knocked unconscious."

Edwards gave a harrowing account of that day at the Capitol.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

She said she was among about five officers holding the line behind the bike rack, trying to keep back the rioters. She said some wore military fatigues and "we could see people with bulletproof vests on."

“I couldn't believe my eyes,” Capitol police officer Caroline Edwards said Thursday. “I saw friends with blood all over their faces. I was slipping in people's blood.”

She said she has worked hundreds of civil disturbance events, and she could sense this one was turning against law enforcement. She said she turned to her sergeant and said, "''Sarge, I think we're gonna need a few more people down here.'"

She said the crows surged and she "felt the bike rack come on top of my head and I was pushed backward and my foot caught the stair behind me." She fell, banged her head and lost consciousness.

She said she came to, and helped out elsewhere at the Capitol, where she was injured again.

She said she could not believe what she was seeing that day, when she found herself slipping in other people's blood.

"It was carnage, it was chaos," she said.

For more on the hearings, go to our live blog