10 Killed at Lunar New Year Shooting in Monterey Park: Photos

At least 10 people were killed and 10 others injured when a gunman walked into a ballroom dance hall and started shooting on Lunar New Year's eve.
Thousands of people had attended a Lunar New Year festival in the area before the gunman started shooting at approximately 10:22 p.m. local time. The two-day event was considered one of the largest lunar new year events in Southern California.
Five men and five women were killed during the shooting.
Authorities say the suspect is male, Asian and between the age of 30 to 50. He is currently at large.
Follow all updates here.
11 photos
1/11
Jae C. Hong/AP
Police officers stand outside a ballroom dance club in Monterey Park, Calif., Jan. 22, 2023. At least ten people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles, following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said.
2/11
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Police officers stand outside a ballroom dance club in Monterey Park, Calif., Jan. 22, 2023. At least ten people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles, following a Lunar New Year celebration.
3/11
Jae C. Hong/AP
Law enforcement personnel gather outside a ballroom dance club in Monterey Park, Calif., Jan. 22, 2023. A mass shooting took place at the dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect.
4/11
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
An investigator responds to the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., Jan. 22, 2023.
5/11
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Investigators work at the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., Jan. 22, 2023.
6/11
Jae C. Hong/AP
Local residents stand near a ballroom dance club in Monterey Park, Calif., Jan. 22, 2023, after a gunman shot and killed at least 10 people at a dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect.
7/11
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Police respond to the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., Jan. 22, 2023.
8/11
Jae C. Hong/AP
Police respond to a mass shooting after a briefing in Monterey Park, Calif., Jan. 22, 2023.
9/11
Jae C. Hong/AP
Investigators gather at a scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., Jan. 22, 2023. Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration in a community east of Los Angeles late Saturday.
10/11
Jae C. Hong/AP
A police officer walks near a scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., Jan. 22, 2023.
11/11
Eric Thayer/Getty Images
Police respond to a mass shooting, Jan. 22, 2023, in Monterey Park, Calif.