Richardson police say a woman suffering from a "psychotic break" caused an officer's gun to go off.

The incident happened on East Belt Line Road at about 7:50 p.m. Thursday when officers were called to assist a woman outside of a business who was screaming for help and saying someone was trying to kill her.

Richardson police said when they arrived, the woman ran into the road, and they determined she was mentally impaired. Police said officers detained her and put her in handcuffs but that as they moved to put her into a police vehicle, she resisted, got control of an officer's gun, and "caused the firearm to discharge."

"The discharged round impacted the ground in close proximity to the three officers who were attempting to restrain the female. One officer reported minor injuries from the firearm discharge, was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment, and later released from the hospital," police said.

No other injuries were reported, and police did not say whether the woman intentionally fired the weapon or if it was accidental.

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.