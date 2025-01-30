‘We're devastated,' AA CEO says of American Eagle crash with military helicopter

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom released a third statement Thursday following the crash of American Eagle Flight 5342, saying the AA family was devastated and hurting but focusing on taking care of the victims' families.

Officials believe 67 people were killed Wednesday night when an Army Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Eagle regional jet on final approach to Reagan National Airport. The collision took place over the Potomac River, sending both aircraft plunging into the icy water below.

Rescuers and dive teams searched for survivors overnight, though none were found. Three soldiers were believed to be on the military helicopter, while 60 passengers and four crew members were on board the passenger jet.

In the first hours after the crash, Isom released a video statement online and then delivered remarks at DFW Airport before flying to Washington, D.C. overnight.

On Thursday afternoon, Isom released a message on X saying the NTSB was leading the investigation into the crash and would provide future updates on what occurred. However, he shared some new details, including that the four-member flight crew was based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"We're devastated, and I know that everyone is hurting," Isom said. "Right now, the entire strength of the airline is focused on taking care of the families and loved ones of those who were on this flight."

Earlier in the afternoon, Isom sent a letter to employees notifying them the airline had deployed its CARE team to Washington, D.C., and Wichita, Kansas. The team comprises a group of specialists trained to offer support to victims during a tragedy.

Isom urged anyone concerned about a friend or loved one to call a hotline that can get them to the right people who can help. The hotline is 1-800-679-8215.