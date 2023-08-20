WATCH: Oklahoma train derailment caught on camera

There was a major train derailment between Moore and Norman, Oklahoma Friday afternoon and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Dashcam video shows the exact moment the train cars started going off the rails.

Fort Worth-based BNSF Railway confirmed that 22 cars carrying non-toxic plastic pellets derailed.

Oklahoma City police said a mechanical issue was the cause of the derailment, however, BNSF is still investigating.

The cargo was not a threat to the surrounding community and nobody was injured.