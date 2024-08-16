Fort Worth

WATCH LIVE: Crews battle large fire in Fort Worth scrap yard

Thick, black smoke from the fire could be seen for miles

By NBCDFW Staff

Crews are battling a large fire on Friday afternoon at a scrap yard in Fort Worth.

The fire broke out Friday afternoon at a facility along the 3800 block of Commerce Street, near the intersection with NW 38th Street east of Meacham International Airport.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Initial reports said the location of the fire was at a recycling plant. The address is home to American Shredder scrap yard.

Dark black, billowing smoke could be seen for miles.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us