WATCH LIVE: Crews battle large fire in Fort Worth scrap yard

Crews are battling a large fire on Friday afternoon at a scrap yard in Fort Worth.

The fire broke out Friday afternoon at a facility along the 3800 block of Commerce Street, near the intersection with NW 38th Street east of Meacham International Airport.

Initial reports said the location of the fire was at a recycling plant. The address is home to American Shredder scrap yard.

Dark black, billowing smoke could be seen for miles.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.