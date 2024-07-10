Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Dallas Wednesday

Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas on Wednesday to more than 20,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. members at their national meeting.

Her trip comes as she's being mentioned as a possible replacement to face former President Donald Trump on the top of the Democratic ticket in November.

President Joe Biden's age has been scrutinized since his debate performance nearly two weeks ago. Biden has repeatedly said he will stay in the race. Harris has consistently said she supports the incumbent president in his reelection. That has not stopped the speculation after a handful of Democratic members of Congress called on Biden to step aside for a younger candidate.

Harris is a member of the sorority. The AKA speech is part of her "Summer of Engagement" tour. She aims to speak at the meeting of the Zeta Phi Beta, another powerful Black sorority.

Many expect the vice president to promote the Biden administration's work in North Texas and call on her supporters to vote this November on the issues of abortion rights, stricter gun laws, and voting rights.

According to the Dallas Morning News, AKA has more than 350,000 members nationwide. Danette Anthony Reed, the organization's president and CEO, is from Dallas.

