Decision 2024

George Clooney, a high-profile Biden supporter and fundraiser, calls on president to leave race

The actor has hosted several high-dollar Hollywood fundraisers, including for Biden just last month.

By The Associated Press

A split image with Joe Biden on the left and George Clooney on the right.
Mustafa Hussain/Bloomberg; Cindy Ord via Getty Images

Movie star and lifelong Democrat George Clooney added his voice to calls for Joe Biden to leave the presidential race on Wednesday.

Clooney said in a New York Times opinion piece that he loves Biden, but the party would lose the presidential race as well as any control in Congress with him as the nominee.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

“This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and congress member and governor that I’ve spoken with in private,” wrote Clooney.

news Jul 9

Another Democrat urges Biden to withdraw as Trump debate fallout roils campaign

Joe Biden Jul 9

Biden looks to make the case at the NATO summit that he is still up for the job

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The actor has hosted several high-dollar Hollywood fundraisers, including for Biden last month.

Clooney argued the party should pick a new nominee at its convention next month, saying the process would be “messy” but “wake up” voters in the party’s favor.

Biden has refused to end his reelection bid after his weak debate performance against presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump.

At a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Friday, President Joe Biden responded to speculation that he might drop out of the presidential race.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us