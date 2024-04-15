An increase in Texas work zone crashes in 2023 has led TxDOT launch a new driving safety campaign.

The campaign, "Be safe. Drive Smart," is a reaction to a 3% increase from 2022 to 2023 of traffic crashes in work zones.

In the Dallas area alone, TxDOT said there were 4,491 traffic crashes in work zones, resulting in 28 fatalities in 2023. In the Fort Worth area, there were 1,778 crashes, resulting in 12 fatalities. Statewide, there were more than 26,000 crashes in Texas work zones, resulting in 290 deaths.

The main causes for these crashes include speeding, driver inattention and unsafe lane changes, according to TxDOT.

Now, TxDOT said these "alarming" statistics led them to launch this campaign to call on to drivers stay alert, especially in work zones.

Texas roadside workers are often situated alongside high-speed traffic, with only warning signs or cones separating them from moving cars. TxDOT is offering five tips for drivers to navigate safely in work zones:

Slow down. Follow the posted work zone speed limit and never drive faster than what is safe for road conditions. Pay attention. Avoid distractions, keep your mind on the road and put your phone away. Don’t tailgate. Give yourself room to stop in a hurry, should you need to. Rear-end collisions are the most common kind of work zone crashes. Watch out for road crews. Roadside workers want to get home safely too. Always follow instructions and be mindful of construction area road signs. Allow extra time. Road construction can slow things down. Count on it and plan for it.

The campaign coincides with National Work Zone Awareness Week, which is from April 15 to 19.

TxDOT is also reminding drivers of the "Move Over/Slow Down" state law that requires drivers to switch lanes or reduce their speed to 20 mph below the posted speed limit when approaching TxDOT and other vehicles on the roadside or shoulder.

You can find more information on this safety campaign here.