Two Trucks Crash into Dallas Homes in Two Days

Two different trucks have crashed into houses in North Texas since Wednesday evening.

According to the Dallas Police Department, between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Wednesday, a full sized pickup truck drove the the front wall of a brick home in the 3200 block Jacinto Street.

Police said the truck crashed through the living room, bathroom, and bedroom, making it all the way through the house.

The resident was with his dog in an adjacent room at the time of the crash, but both were able to avoid injury, police said.

According to police, shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, another truck crashed into a property at 500 East Ohio Avenue.

Police said a man drove his truck into the property line fence of the neighborhood church and then backed into the front of a house.

The man was determined to be high on PCP, police said.

No one was injured in during the crash.